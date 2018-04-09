EBRD allocated 225 mln EUR to Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of funds allocated by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Azerbaijan increased by 225 mln. EUR or 7.99% up to 3.042 bln EUR as of March 1, 2018.

Report informs, credits for private sector in total debts reduced by 7% and accounted for 26%.

The number of projects financed by the EBRD in Azerbaijan not changed and kept at 165 as it was in the beginning of 2018.

In January-February, amount of payments by Azerbaijan to EBRD up by 139 mln. EUR or increased by 7.02% and reached 2.119 bln EUR. Operational assets of the EBRD in Azerbaijan increased by 152 mln. EUR or 21.78% up to 850 mln. EUR.

During reporting period, current portfolio for projects financed by the EBRD in Azerbaijan up by 242 mln. EUR or 20.58% up to 1.418 bln. EUR.

Active projects portfolio of EBRD in Azerbaijan has also changed. Thus, the number of such projects fell by 3 or 6% to 47.

The Bank’s portfolio in Azerbaijan has not changed. Thus, equity share accounted for 2% since October 2017.

49.37% or 700 mln. EUR in the EBRD’s current portfolio has been allocated to energy, 42.38% or 601 mln. EUR to infrastructure, 5.15% or 73 mln. EUR to industry, commerce and agricultural business, 45 mln.EUR or 3.17% to financial institutions.