Earnings and expenses of the Azerbaijani population will reach 20% difference

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, Azerbaijani population’s earnings forecasted to prevail over expenses 17,9%. Next year, earnings of population are predicted to be 55 389,9 mln. AZN, expenses 46 966,1 mln. AZN. In 2019, earnings are forecasted to be 19,8% more than expenses. It is predicted that revenues will amount to 58 812,3 mln. AZN, while expenditures 49 100,5 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy’s economic, social development concept and forecast indicators for 2018 and next three years.

In 2020 and 2021, population earnings are expected to be 61 055,5 mln. AZN and 62 492,6 mln. AZN respectively, expenses - 53 404,2 mln. AZN and 57 018,8 mln. AZN.

Thus, 2020 earnings will be 14,3% more than expenses and in 2021 they will fall to 9,6%.

Next year, average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is forecasted to increase in real terms by 0,5% to 549,7 AZN as compared in 2017.

The next three years in a row it will rise to 562,6 AZN in 2019, in 2020 to 575 AZN and in 2021 to 585,5 AZN.