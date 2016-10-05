Dollarization rate in Azerbaijan increased to 82%

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Dollarization rate in bank deposits of Azerbaijan's population made 81.6% to September 1, 2016. This figure was equal to 80.8% last month. At the beginning of the year, level of dollarization in the deposits made 85% as well as 74.8% in the same period of 2015.

Report informs, in total deposit base, dollarization rate made 81.04% to September 1. The previous month this figure was equal to 80.01%, in the early year to 81.6% and the same period last year 74.89%.

Level of dollarization in loans structure is 48% to September 1. On August 1, the figure was equal to 48.2%, at the beginning of year 49.4% and in the analogical period of 2015 has made 43.12%.