Dollar’s rate in Turkey falls below 6 lira

15 August, 2018 12:20

https://report.az/storage/news/5f829f3e068f72c991e6739b3a9c193a/f94d87b1-1b5f-43b3-b4c1-bbcddb2f4825_292.jpg Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, the US dollar rate in Turkey makes 5.96 lira, Report informs citing the Anadolu agency. Notably, TRY / USD ratio has been close to 7 lira till today.