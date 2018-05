Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the US dollar rate in Turkey reached again 4,2942 lira which is a new record.

Report informs referring to Turkish press.

The euro is also rising in the neighboring country. The euro rate exceeded 5,11 lira.

Notably, the last time, record in TRY / USD was recorded on May 4 at the level of 4.2901. The euro rose up to 5,194 lira on April 11.