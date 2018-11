Dollar increased, euro decreased

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The official exchange rate of the US dollar slightly rose today and reached 1.0485 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank, the official exchange rate of the euro, on the contrary, decreased.

The euro fell from 1.1317 manats to 1.1395 manats this morning.

Russian ruble exchange rate rose from 1.0182 manats up to 0.0181 manats.