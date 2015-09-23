US dollar will gradually rise

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deutsche Bank unveiled a long-term outlook for the pair dollar / euro at the level of 1,05 USD/EUR.

Report informs, in a note to clients yesterday, the bank's experts called on to refrain from buying dollar at the end of this year.The Bank's experts, earlier given preference for the dollar, according to the results of the technical analysis of the course USD/EUR started the more cautious strategy.

Despite this, Deutsche Bank expects long-term rate of change in favor of the dollar.

According to the bank's forecasts, the risk of further easing by European Central Bank acts as a factor putting pressure on the euro.As can be seen from the following graph, it is likely to fall to the level of 1,10 USD/EUR.Then the appreciation of the euro is expected.However, if the rate falls below 1,10 USD/EUR, parity may occur.