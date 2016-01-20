 Top
    Dollar exchange rate exceeded historical maximum in Russia

    It is predicted that its course can approach the level of 90 RUB / USD

    Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Stock Exchange exceeded 80 rubles, thus renewing historical high in December 2014. Report informs, as of 15:30 Baku time the rate was 80.764 RUB / USD.

    Russian currency weakened amid falling oil prices. On January 18, OPEC basket price dropped to the lowest in 13 years - 24.74 dollars per barrel.

    Analytical Group of Report believes that in the case of continued decline in oil prices the dollar in Russia may reach the level of 90 RUB / USD, and the euro to - 100 RUB / EUR.

