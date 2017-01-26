US-dollar exceeds 60 rubles in Russia

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ US dollar exceeded 60 RUB / USD in Russia. Report informs, about a year ago, on January18, 2016, dollar reached 85.75 rubles, then as a result of increase in oil prices and regulation of financial markets by Bank of Russia (Central Bank) US dollar decreased by 31%.

Notably, the rise in the dollar caused by the intention of Russian government to take 1 billion USD from currency market per month through the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia as of February 1.

According to the Goldman Sachs' economist Clemens Grafe this decision is right, but made in a hurry.

Financial markets can assume it as dollar intervention and increase US dollar.

As a result, serious deviation of Bank of Russia from inflation is possible.

Notably, at present RUB / USD rate is equal to 60,25.