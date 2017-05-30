 Top
    Discussions with Azerbaijani banks over non-performing loans started

    'Possibilities of restructuring problem debts outside the process of bankruptcy are being considered'

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Discussions with the banking community for extrajudicial settlement of issues of problem loans have started in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Chairman of Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) Rufat Aslanli said at a conference “Economic Reforms: Results and Recommendations” in Baku.

    According to him, together with lending institutions, discussion of possibilities of restructuring problem debts outside the bankruptcy process is also underway.

