Discussions with Azerbaijani banks over non-performing loans started

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Discussions with the banking community for extrajudicial settlement of issues of problem loans have started in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) Rufat Aslanli said at a conference “Economic Reforms: Results and Recommendations” in Baku.

According to him, together with lending institutions, discussion of possibilities of restructuring problem debts outside the bankruptcy process is also underway.