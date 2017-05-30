Discussions with Azerbaijani banks over non-performing loans started

https://report.az/storage/news/d927c4cbd762b0092ecf693c2e683d5d/f767beca-207c-491c-ae03-776d661de1fb_292.jpg
Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Discussions with the banking community for extrajudicial settlement of issues of problem loans have started in Azerbaijan.
Report informs, Chairman of Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) Rufat Aslanli said at a conference “Economic Reforms: Results and Recommendations” in Baku.
According to him, together with lending institutions, discussion of possibilities of restructuring problem debts outside the bankruptcy process is also underway.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author