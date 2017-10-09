Depreciation of Turkish lira can splash global market

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The downward trend in Turkish lira can splash global market.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Mark Gudmora macro expert told the agency. According to expert, investors around the world should be prepared for negative processes in Turkish lira.

Notably, this morning, Turkish lira dropped by about 6% against US-dollar as a result of the political tension between US and Turkey. This was the highest limit for TRY/USD in last 8.5 months.