Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 590 million AZN

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 590,131 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,883 million manat, Zaminbank – 51,022 million manat, Kredobank – 23,075 million manat, Dekabank - 2,858 million manat, Atrabank – 14,11 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.876 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,978 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 319,269 mln. manat.