    Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 407 million AZN

    Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) reported

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

    Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 406,839 million AZN.

    So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,82 million manat, Zaminbank – 50,974 million manat, Kredobank – 17,979 million manat, Dekabank - 2,850 million manat, Atrabank - 13,902 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.846 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,977 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 141,43 mln. manat.

