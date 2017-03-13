Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 726,169 mln AZN

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled last year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 726,169 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 43,175 million manat, Zaminbank – 54,362 million manat, Kredobank - 27,771 million manat, Dekabank - 3,086 million manat, Atrabank - 14,28 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,161 million manat, Gencebank - 976 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,433 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 435,814 mln. manat.