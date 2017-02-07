Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 724,2 mln AZN

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled last year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 724,183 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 43,137 million manat, Zaminbank – 53,389 million manat, Kredobank - 27,77 million manat, Dekabank - 3,086 million manat, Atrabank - 14,271 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,161 million manat, Gencebank - 976 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,428 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 434,991 mln. manat.