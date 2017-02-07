 Top
    Close photo mode

    Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 724,2 mln AZN

    Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) reported

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled last year.

    Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 724,183 million AZN.

    So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 43,137 million manat, Zaminbank – 53,389 million manat, Kredobank - 27,77 million manat, Dekabank - 3,086 million manat, Atrabank - 14,271 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,161 million manat, Gencebank - 976 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,428 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 434,991 mln. manat.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi