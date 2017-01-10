Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 721,8 million AZN

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled in 2016.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 721,8 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,976 million manat, Zaminbank - 52,462 million manat, Kredobank - 27,77 million manat, Dekabank - 3,083 million manat, Atrabank - 14,271 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,148 million manat, Gencebank - 976 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,152 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC - 433,988 mln. manat.