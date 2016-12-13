Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 718 million AZN

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 717,726 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,907 million manat, Zaminbank - 52,382 million manat, Kredobank - 27,764 million manat, Dekabank - 3,021 million manat, Atrabank - 14,259 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,943 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,148 million manat, Gencebank - 975 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,050 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC - 430,277 mln. manat.