The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs citing CBA.

According to the bank, compared to April 7, 2020, the demand for the dollar has decreased by $12.2 million or 18.2%% to $55 million.

The average-weighted exchange rate of the manat was AZN/USD 1.7000.