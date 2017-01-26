Demand for Central Bank's auctioned notes doubled

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 26, 2017 an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the state registration number 50100453S, total volume AZN 25 000 000, face value per note AZN 100, and turnover period 28 days was carried out on Baku Stock Exchange.

Report informs citing the BSE.

According to information, total volume of orders submitted by 4 exchange members made AZN 53,033,900.00 AZN at face value.

Orders were presented in price ranges 98.8474 AZN (14.9919%) and 98,999 AZN (13,0001%). Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan set cut off price on competitive orders in the amount of 98.9990 AZN (13.0001%)and weighted average price in the amount of 98.9990 AZN (13.0001%).

The settlement date of T-bills was 26.01.2017 (t+0).

Volume of Notes realized at face value formed 25 000 000 AZN. The maturity date of Notes is 23.02.2017.