Demand for CBA bonds exceeds supply 2.75-fold

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ An auction on placement of discount bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 200 mln AZN with the ISIN number 50100361S with circulation period of 28 days was carried out at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

Report informs citing the BSE, 26 orders were submitted by 18 investors and total volume of all orders were 550,630,500 AZN.

The orders price was 99,2278 AZN (10.01%). According to the CBA decision, cut off and weighted average price of the bonds identified at this value. Notes of 200 mln AZN were placed.

The maturity date is October 25, 2017.