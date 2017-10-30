 Top
    Demand exceeds supply almost 3,7-fold at CBA auction

    A total of 200 mln AZN were raised
    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs citing the CBA, the bank planned raising funds in amount of 200 mln. AZN, but demand made 731 mln. AZN (3,66 times more).

    As a result of the auction a total of 200 mln AZN were raised.

    Notably, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 10,01% per annum.

