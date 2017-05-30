Demand exceeds supply 3,3 -fold at CBA’s deposit auction

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d1aa44564b436f08eac2da243aa9a1d/35d0b60c-d7df-4d81-a7ca-f7eb2ebf625e_292.jpg

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

Report informs citing the CBA, the bank planned raising funds in amount of 150 mln. AZN, but demand made 495,7 mln. AZN (3,3-fold). As a result of the auction on deposit transactions a total of 150 mln. AZN were attracted.

Notably, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 12,01% per annum.