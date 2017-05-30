 Top
    Demand exceeds supply 3,3 -fold at CBA’s deposit auction

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan attracted 150 mln. AZN
    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs citing the CBA, the bank planned raising funds in amount of 150 mln. AZN, but demand made 495,7 mln. AZN (3,3-fold). As a result of the auction on deposit transactions a total of 150 mln. AZN were attracted.

    Notably, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 12,01% per annum.

