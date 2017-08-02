Demand exceeds supply 2-fold at auction on CBA’s notes

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d1aa44564b436f08eac2da243aa9a1d/35d0b60c-d7df-4d81-a7ca-f7eb2ebf625e_292.jpg

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Auction on placement of notes (number 50100159S) issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) was held today at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) of total volume at 150 million AZN with par value of 100 AZN. The turnover period is 28 days.

Report informs referring to the BSE.

According to information, 14 orders were submitted by ten investors. The total nominal amount of orders were 99,2278 AZN (10,01%). Cut off price of notes on competitive orders and weighted average price determined by CBA.

Calculations on concluded deals made today.

The maturity date of notes is August 30, 2017.