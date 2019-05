Demand by 3.5-fold less than supply at CBA's deposit auction

5 January, 2018 12:38

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d1aa44564b436f08eac2da243aa9a1d/35d0b60c-d7df-4d81-a7ca-f7eb2ebf625e_292.jpg Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular deposit auction. Report informs referring to the CBA, 57,5 mln AZN were attracted in the auction. Notably, demand was 3.5 times less than supply (200 mln AZN ).