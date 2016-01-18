'Deloitte' expert: 'Tax incentives should be applied to non-cash payments'

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tax incentives should be applied to stimulate non-cash payments in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Managing Partner of 'Deloitte' Audit Company in Azerbaijan Nuran Karimov said in 5th Annual Tax Conference entitled 'Development and compliance in tax system' held in Baku.

According to N.Karimov, vehicle trade should compulsorily carried out by card: I think that incentives should be applied to promote purchase and sale by card. For example, different interest may be applied to VAT during purchase and sale by card.'

'As well as card system should compulsorily be applied during vehicle trade. It is applied all over the world, application in our country would be better', 'Deloitte' representative says.