Deficit in balance of services in Azerbaijan makes $ 3 bln

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, the value of mutual services of Azerbaijan in economic relations with foreign states amounted to $ 9.7 bln.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), $ 6.1 billion of this amount was delivered by non-residents to Azerbaijani residents, the services worth $ 3.5 billion was delivered by Azerbaijani residents to foreign residents.

As a result, $ 2.6 billion deficit formed in balance of services. 95% of it (about $2.5 billion) is related with oil and gas sector, which was mainly formed at the expense of $ 2 billion construction works and $ 656 million other business services. The deficit of the balance of services for non-oil sector decreased by 2.5-fold to $ 124 million as compared with the same period in 2016.

14.5% of turnover in mutual services accounted for transactions on transport services. During this period, the export of transport services on non-oil sector up by 5%.

In January-September, turnover of mutual tourism services up by 12% to $ 4.4 billion as compared with the same period in 2016.