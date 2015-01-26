 Top

Visiting day of Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance revealed

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The date of visit of Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance Ali Tayebnia to Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed by the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen, the Iranian minister is to arrive in Baku on January 28.

According to him, during his two-day visit, A.Tayebnia to meet with the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

The prospects of bilateral cooperation in various fields are to be discussed at meetings.

