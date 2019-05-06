Date of consultations between Azerbaijani government and IMF announced - EXCLUSIVE

New chief of International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan Natalia Tamirisia will visit Baku on June 12, Aghgun Gadirli, Head of the IMF Local Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

The visit aims ar holding consultations on Article IV consultation and discussing economic reforms held in the country.

'The consultations will last until June 27', she said.

Tamirisia paid her first visit to Azerbaijan on April 10-11.

Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with IMF since 1992.