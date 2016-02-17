​Customs revenues in Azerbaijani budget reduced

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year the volume of revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan for the State Customs Committee (SCC), decreased by 0.12% compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to 103,626.66 AZN.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), in the reporting month the amount of customs duties received in the state budget amounted to 23,442.44 AZN, which is for 26.6% less than the same period last year.

In January the amount of funds received from the VAT grew by 17.6% and amounted to 76,901.09 AZN, excise taxes fell from 58.7% to 2,124.02 AZN, road taxes decreased by 8,2% and amounted to 1,159.11 AZN.