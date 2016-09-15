Growth of customs revenues in Azerbaijani budget doubled

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August, 2016, the volume of revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan for the State Customs Committee (SCC), increased by 2,09 times or 127 081,17 AZN compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to 244 089,6 AZN.

Report informs citing the SCC, in the reporting month the amount of customs duties received in the state budget amounted to 62 064,1 AZN, which is for 2,73 times or 39 333,9 AZN more than the same period last year.

In addition, the amount of funds received from the VAT grew by 1,86 times or 73 637,19 AZN and amounted to 159 155,7, excise taxes increased by 1,25 times or 1 782,34 AZN and amounted to 8 910,1 AZN, road taxes increased by 8,55 times or 12 327,73 AZN and amounted to 13 959,7 AZN.