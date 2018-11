Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ As of today, the State budged received 1.6 bln AZN through the customs authorities.

Report informs chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev told reporters.

According to him, this is less by 200 mln AZN or 11% than the budget forecast of the committee.

A. Aliyev also said that the SCC is ready to use "Tax-free" regime in all checkpoints, "If necessary, we can apply it."