Customer base of Azerbaijani banks grows

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Customer base of Azerbaijan’s banking sector grew by 61 689 or 1.2% in monthly comparison to make 5 556 065 by April 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to monthly report of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

5 482 376 customers are individuals, 73 689 – legal entities. Monthly comparison shows that the banking sector involved additional 60 695 individuals (1.12%) and 994 legal entities (1.37%) during this last month.

During this period, number of individual customers engaged in entrepreneurship also grew. Thus, the number of customers in this category rose by 4 444 or 2.34% to make 194 117.