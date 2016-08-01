Currency reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduced by over 3%

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Official foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank (CBA) of Azerbaijan as of August 1, 2016 amounted to 4 162,9 million USD. Report informs referring to the CBA, volume of the official foreign currency reserves compared with as of July 1, 2016 declined by 121 million AZN or 2.82%.

Notably, decline in comparison with the volume of foreign exchange reserves as of January 1, 2016, has made 853.8 million USD or 17.02%. Compared to the same period of last year, the reserves declined by 4 338,6 million USD or 51.03%.