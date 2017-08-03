Currency reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceed $ 5 mln

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made 5 033,1 mln. USD as of August 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is $ 69 mln. or 1,4% higher compared to July 1, 2017.

The currency reserves of the bank have increased by $ 1 058, 7 mln. or 26,6% compared to the start of the year. Over the last one year, currency reserves have risen by $ 870,2 mln. or 20,9%.