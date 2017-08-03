 Top
    Close photo mode

    Currency reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceed $ 5 mln

    This figure has increased by 21% over last one year

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made 5 033,1 mln. USD as of August 1, 2017.

    Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is $ 69 mln. or 1,4% higher compared to July 1, 2017.

    The currency reserves of the bank have increased by $ 1 058, 7 mln. or 26,6% compared to the start of the year. Over the last one year, currency reserves have risen by $ 870,2 mln.  or 20,9%. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi