Credit Suisse: Half of global assets in hands of 1% people

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Half of world's wealth now focused in hands of 1% of population.

Report informs referring to the Interfax, says the Global Wealth Report published by Swiss Bank Credit Suisse.

According to report, special weight of assets in the hands of 1% of rich people increased to 50,1%. During 2008 crisis this figure was 42,5%.

According to Credit Suisse, 70% of world’s population with working ability (annual revenue below $10,000) live in poverty.

Total global wealth has reached $ 280 trillion by mid-2017 and was 6,4% higher than in the same period last year. The growth rate reached the highest level in last 5 years. Moreover, as wealth increased faster than the population, global mean wealth per adult up from $ 52,07 to $ 56,54.

According to report, in annual comparison the number of dollar billionaires up by 2.3 million or 6.8% to 36 million people.

According to report, global wealth should continue to grow at a similar pace to the last half a decade and is anticipated to reach $ 341 trillion in next five years. The number of dollar billionaires will reach 44 million people. The number of poor people is predicted to reduce 4%.