Credit investments in economy of Azerbaijan reduced by 2%

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Aggregate credit investments in Azerbaijani economy on February 1, 2016 amounted to 24 157.5 million AZN. Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), it is less by 423,4 mln AZN or 1.72 than at the end of 2015.

Notably, volume of credit investments has increased due to the growth of dollar loans in manat equivalent after the devaluation of the manat in December 2015. At the same time continued the downward trend, which was observed since the February 2015devaluation. So, if in February, credit investments were equal to 22 575.7 million AZNt in November, they fell by 903.2 million AZN or 4% and amounted to 21 672.5 million AZN.

Credit investments in the economy grew by 3 896.9 million AZN or 19.2% compared to the same period of last year. Research Group of Report News Agency predicts decline in credit investments in real terms. However, as a result of the devaluation of the manat credit investments in nominal terms may increase.