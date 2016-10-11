 Top

Coordinator of the World Bank arrives in Azerbaijan

The visit will last until the week-end

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation headed by the Coordinator of the World Bank (WB) for Private and Financial Sector in Southern Caucasus, Angela Prigozhina arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, A. Prigozhina is expected to met with the Economy and Finance Ministers, as well as a number of officials, economic bloc members of the government.

According to report, the World Bank representative is also expected to meet with the heads of commercial banks.

Notably, earlier A. Prigozhina has visited Azerbaijan in February.

