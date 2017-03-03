Compulsory real estate insurance market grew 67% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ 6 329 contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate were signed in Azerbaijan, February 2017.

Report informs referring to the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), amount of insurance payments under contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate amounted to 1 265 386 AZN.

Among the contracts of compulsory insurance of immovable property 4 140 accounted for houses and flats, 26 - administrative buildings, 2 163 - other real estate. Compared with the same period last year the number of contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate increased by 7,2%, the amount of premiums rose by 67,4%.

At present 13 Insurance Companies operate for compulsory insurance of real estate in Azerbaijan: State Insurance Commercial Company, "Ateshgah Insurance", "Standard Insurance", "AtaInsurance", "Khalg Insurance", "PASHA Insurance", "AXA MBASK", "AzSigorta", "Mega Insurance", "Silkway Insurance", "Azerbaijan Industry Insurance", "Gala insurance" and " Gunay insurance".