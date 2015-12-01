Compulsory car insurance market significantly reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2015 in the information system of the Bureau of compulsory insurance (BOS) was registered 73,885 contracts on compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners.

Report informs referring to the BOS, of which 11,613 have made the contract of vehicles registered abroad and imported to Azerbaijan for transit purposes.During this period, the amount of insurance premiums under mandatory insurance was 6.1 mln AZN.

The number of contracts of compulsory insurance reduced by 5.5%, the amount of premiums by 0.1% compared to November last year.

According to the BOS, in November 2015 in Azerbaijan concluded 14,364 contracts on compulsory insurance of real estate.The amount of insurance payments under contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate amounted to 1 mln AZN.