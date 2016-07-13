Composition of Board of Trustees of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund changes

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The composition of the Board of Trustees (BT) of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has changed.

Report informs referring to the fund, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unibank, who led the Board of Trustees Eldar Garibov, his deputy - Chairman of Unibank Faig Huseynov, as well as members of the Board of Trustees - Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Rashad Orujov, Director of the Treasury Department of AGBank Isi Mustafayev, Head of the Legal Department of the CBA Rena Melikova dismissed.

They replaced in the Board of Trustees by the Member of the Board of Directors of the Financial Markets Control Chamber Ilgar Muradov, Head of Strategic Analysis and Risk Management of the Chamber, Acting Director of the Department of Strategic Services Asim Zulfugarov, Director of Macroeconomic Research of the CBA Shaig Adigozalov, Head of Strategic Planning and Forecasting Department of the Ministry of Economy Yalcin Azizov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kapitalbank Jalal Gasimov.

Head of Regulation of the Financial and Insurance Market Department of the Ministry of Finance Ziyaddin Allahverdiyev, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Elmar Mammadov remained in the Board of Trustees.