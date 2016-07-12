The company to audit SOFAZ's three-year financial activity unveiled

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to conduct audit of financial activity on 2016, 2017, 2018, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has carried out the procedure to involve service offers in accordance with the legislation on public procurement.

Report informs citing the Fund, according to service offers survey, as a result of evaluation of the bids presented by influential international audit organizations acting in Azerbaijan, 'Price Waterhouse Coopers' company has been declared the winner for the most affordable bid.

According to the information, in accordance with 'Regulation on the State Oil Fund', Azerbaijani President has appointed an auditor to conduct audit of the fund's financial activity in 2016, 2017, 2018 years.