FIMSA: Citizens may get their compensations for dollar loans after May 31 too - EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijani citizens, who have not received compensation for dollar loans yet, may get them after May 31 too, spokesman of the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Elshan Allahverdiyev told Report.

"Execution of the President’s decree 'On additional measures related to the solution of problem loans of individuals in Azerbaijan Republic’ ends today. However, some citizens have not got their compensation yet. They can get their compensation even after this day," he said.

He also spoke about the Appeal Commission’s activity: "Nearly 25,000 citizens have appealed to the Commission so far. 12,000 of them were considered and responded. There won’t be any appeal out of consideration. Citizens are recommended to check their personal cabinet."