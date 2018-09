Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Laman Samandarli, Public Relations Manager of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), has dismissed.

Report informs, Kamran Aliyev replaced Laman Samandarli.

Prior to this appointment, he worked as a public relations manager of "ASAN İmza” project, operated by “B.EST Solutions” company.

Notably, the CIB was established in 2011. At present, number of its participating insurance companies is 16.