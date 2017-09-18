Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Taxes changes

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The new Chief of Staff was appointed at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

Report informs, Nigar Eyyub Alimova was appointed for this position.

Chief state tax service advisor N.Alimova, previously has chaired the section at the Taxpayers' Service and Transparent Tax Partnership Department of the ministry. She now replaces Agasamad Veyis Efendiyev at this position.

On February 9, 2015, in accordance with the Presidential decree, N.Alimova was awarded with the medal for “Distinguished civil service".