Change will be made in "Unibank" management

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ An extraordinary general meeting of the “Unibank” OJSC shareholders will be held on October 13.

Report informs, meeting will take place at the administrative office of the bank (Baku, Nasimi district, Rashid Behbudov street 55) at 15:00 local time.

The agenda includes appointment of external auditor for “Unibank”, making changes in the composition of Management Board, increasing the authorized capital, amending to the bank's charter and issues on particularly important deals.

"Unibank" was established in 2002 as a result of merger of two commercial banks in Azerbaijan, Mbank and Promtekhbank that were operating since 1992 and 1994 years respectively.

The authorized capital of “Unibank” equals to AZN 119,685,712.

41.9% of shares belongs to Eldar Garibov (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), 2.6% to Zemfira Jafarova, 19.4% to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, 24.4% to German Investment and Development Corporation (DEG), 8% to unnamed non-resident legal entities, 2.3% unnamed non-resident phisical entities, 1.4% to minority of sharesholders.