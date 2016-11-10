Chairman of 'Turanbank' Managing Board changes

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of 'Turanbank' OJSC shareholders, dated October 14, 2016, the bank's managing boards composition has been changed.

Report informs citing the company.

According to report, Acting Chairman of the Managing Board, Nazim Sadigov elected a member of the Turanbank Supervisory Board. Rauf Kazimov, Supervisory Board member since 2011, appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Board Deputy Chairman Fazil Musayev was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the board.