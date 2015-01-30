Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan received Iranian minister of finance

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov received the delegation led by the Minister of Economy and Finance of Iran Ali Tayyebnia, on a visit to Baku. Report was told in the press service of the Bank.

The sides discussed the current state of the banking systems and the interaction of the central banks of the two countries and prospects of development of bilateral ties.

CBA Chairman E.Rustamov, talking about the links in the banking sector, stressed the importance of cooperation between the central banks of the two countries.He briefed the delegation on the development of the Azerbaijani economy, including the financial and banking sector.

Iranian minister A.Tayyebnia expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, in particular, with the Central Bank, and hoped to expand the opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting the sides also expressed confidence in further successful continuation of economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, including the development of multilateral relations in the banking system.