Chairman of Association of Azerbaijani Stock Market Participants visits Report News Agency

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Chairman of Managerial Board of Association of Azerbaijani Stock Market Participants (AASMP) Jeyhun Ibrahimov and official of the association Ali Huseynli have visited editorial office of Report News Agency.

Firstly, the guests got acquainted with the work of different departments of the agency, met with the editorial staff and employees of department of economics.

In the meeting, Editor-in-chief of the agency Murad Aliyev has provided information on the activities of Report News Agency and noted that the agency extensively highlights regional and global economic processes as well as activity of international financial organizations and changes in securities market.

J.Ibrahimov said that the organization represented by him is interested in the development of securities market in Azerbaijan: 'Today the state is also interested in the development of securities market. Transparency is one of the main problems of this field. It makes a company healthy and investors become able independently make decisions in this case. Today any company intending to carry out IPO, faces with a problem. Neither a company may implement it nor investor attract funds in case of non-transparency. As a result, the company attracts high-interest loans and becomes indebted.'

Expressing his satisfaction with the condition established for the employees of Report News Agency and effective business processes, the AASMP official wished success to the agency and expressed his hope in further broad cooperation in the field of information.