Chairman of Amrahbank OJSC Management Board resigns

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Management Board of Amrahbank OJSC Emil Hasanov dismissed from his position.

Report informs, Leyla Mammadbayli is currently replacing him.

Amrahbank has been operated since 1993 and it is an only bank with Arabic capital. The authorized capital of the bank is 39 844 400 AZN. 53,16% of its shares owned by Yunis Ali Ildirimzade (Chairman of Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Amrah Sığorta” OJSC, 85% stakeholder of Amrah Sigorta) 0,33% owned by Elza Abbas Ildırımzade, 0,33% by Amrah Yunis İldırımzade (Member of Board of Directors of “Amrah Sığorta” OJSC and owner of 15% stakes), 0,33% by Khalid Yunis Ildirimzade, 45.84% by Bahrein International Investment Bank.