Chairman: BSE has more than 130 financial instruments

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/20b589caaf2c30dd920196d91fb8d0ee/7c061536-62ca-4266-bfa0-646f59b191da_292.jpg

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange’s (BSE) turnover exceeded AZN 18 billion, Chairman of the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC Management Board Vugar Namazov said at the international symposium on "New horizons in economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan".

"This is equal to the turnover of 2015-2016. Government securities are still prevailing in the BSE’s activity. The BSE is currently operating on five directions. We have more than 130 financial instruments that open to all," he said.